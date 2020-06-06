‘We’re coming to get you out of the White House’: NBA champion sends warning to Trump amid George Floyd protests

Former basketball star Stephen Jackson promised US President Donald Trump that he will not be re-elected this fall as protests against police brutality hit all of the states and receive support from overseas.

“I’m making you a promise, you will not be in the White House come November. You will not be reelected, I’m telling you now,” Jackson, who won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003, said in a video posted on Instagram.

“We’re coming to get you out of the White House,” he said.

Jackson earlier told the media that he became a close friend of George Floyd years ago as they both grew up in Texas. The protests over his death in police custody have spread across the US and have made their way to countries around the world.

Most of the rallies and marches have been peaceful. However, they have often been followed by rioting and looting in several major US cities. The wave of violence prompted state and local authorities to call in the National Guard and impose curfews.

Protests took place outside the White House as well, where police used tear gas and flash bangs to push the crowd away.

Trump condemned the death of Floyd as a “grave tragedy” and voiced support for the peaceful protesters. At the same time, he harshly criticized the “mobs” committing violence, looting, and vandalism.

