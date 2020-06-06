‘Total disgrace!’ Trump roasts MSNBC after former FBI attorney Lisa Page hired as legal analyst

Lisa Page, the FBI lawyer whose leaked anti-Trump text messages with another federal agent indicated deep-seated bias in the Russiagate probe, has been hired as an analyst at MSNBC, drawing jeers and praise alike.

Announcing the move on Friday, MSNBC said Page had been brought on as a national security and legal analyst after making her debut on the channel’s ‘Deadline: White House’ program. Wasting little time before weighing in on the decision, President Donald Trump deemed it a “total disgrace!”

You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

Page rose to fame in 2017 after a series of text messages with FBI agent Peter Strzok – with whom she was then having an affair – were leaked, showing the two bureau employees disparaging Donald Trump, who had not yet won the Oval Office at the time. In one of the messages, Strzok told Page that “we can’t… risk” a Trump presidency, describing an “insurance policy” that was apparently meant either to guarantee he never got elected or to have a back-up plan in case he did. Due to his apparent bias, Strzok was removed from the special counsel probe into Trump’s alleged ties to Moscow following the leaks, while Page later left the bureau on her own accord.

Much like the president, critics online have also castigated MSNBC for the hiring decision, with some poking fun at her credentials as a “non-partisan” and “impartial” analyst.

MSNBC hires traitor Lisa Page a person of interest in the only attempted coup d'erat in American history. https://t.co/3KdretMXol — David Horowitz (@horowitz39) June 6, 2020

but don’t worry you guysshe was totally non-partisan and impartial before all this https://t.co/F2xtSWORt1 — Tom Sauer 🇺🇸 ⚓️ 💣 (@thomasbsauer) June 5, 2020

Page is not the first MSNBC hiree to feature prominently in the Trump-Russia probe following the 2016 election, with jobs also handed to Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan and Andrew Weissmann – who the New York Times described as former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “pit bull.”

MSNBC already had Mueller 'pit bull' Andrew Weissmann on the payroll. Why not add Lisa Page, too? https://t.co/ZL0bmzH4DJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 6, 2020

