Ilhan Omar takes heat after backing call to disband Minneapolis police & replace with ‘non-violent’ alternative

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar has joined a growing call to disband the Minneapolis police force, arguing it is “beyond reform” after the killing of George Floyd. Critics have pilloried the suggestion as dangerous and “asinine.”

The congresswoman took to Twitter on Friday to endorse an op-ed penned by a Minneapolis councilman, which urged the dissolution of the city’s police department and “start fresh” after years of failed efforts at reform. Such improvements are impossible under a “system that is rotten,” Omar said.

The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform.It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis.Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020

We can’t reform a system that is rotten, reimagining and reconstructing a new way forward is a better approach. Thankful for Minneapolis city council for their leadership on this. https://t.co/Vm9cbRfgzn — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020

In the op-ed, Councilman Steve Fletcher suggested an alternative “city response” which “doesn’t resort quickly to pepper spray,” and can “resolve confusion over a $20 grocery transaction without drawing a weapon or pulling out handcuffs” – referring to Floyd, who was killed in police custody under suspicion of using a counterfeit bill.

Also on rt.com Disband the police? Minneapolis City Council actually considering celebrity advice

While the idea appears to be gaining some traction in the municipal government, with a number of city council members voicing approval, netizens were largely horrified at the proposal, insisting it would turn Minneapolis into a smoldering ruin and allow crime to run rampant.

See... this is where the movement will lose a lot of support. Do we have a problem with police brutality? Yes. Do police agencies need to be reformed? Yes. Do we need the police disbanded? My god no. And if you do, the poor will suffer the most. — Trevor Valdez (@trevor_valdez) June 5, 2020

So you really are trying to turn America into Somalia. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 5, 2020

It’s also time to vote you out of office for this completely asinine idea. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) June 5, 2020

Other critics agreed with the overall goal of reining in police, but said genuine reform has never been tried, arguing that serious efforts should be made before resorting to Fletcher’s more radical approach.

Police departments have NOT proven themselves beyond reform, as no one has even tried. And no, budget adjustments and 2-hour diversity training doesn't count. — foobadoo ⭐⭐⭐ (@F00BAD00) June 5, 2020

Some conservative detractors saw Omar’s support for the scheme as a boon to their own political fortunes, with one asking her to “please keep chanting this,” believing the position would wreck Omar’s chances in the next congressional race.

Radical Leftists like Ilhan Omar and the rest of "the Squad" are dead wrong. Don't defund the police. Defund the thought police. https://t.co/NfrQnB4zSM — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 5, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!