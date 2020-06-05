The 3rd Amendment gets its moment? DC mayor clashes with Trump & GOP governors over National Guard quartering

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has ordered the National Guard and other federal troops to leave her city – setting up an unexpected clash over the rarely-invoked Third Amendment barring the quartering of troops.

After declaring an end to the District of Columbia’s state of emergency, Bowser posted a letter to President Donald Trump ordering the removal of “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from the city on Friday.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Citing concern over “unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington DC,” Bowser lamented that the military presence was “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances” of protesters she insisted had been largely peaceful.

Pointing to the lack of arrests by the Metropolitan Police Department the night before, Bowser explained the city was able to handle “large demonstrations and First Amendment activities” without the assistance of 10 states’ National Guard troops. She added that the federal and out-of-state troops’ refusal to wear “identifying insignia” was contributing to “confusion and concern,” suggesting that the visiting troops were responsible for much of the “conflict between police and citizens.”

Bowser also condemned the use of military helicopters to disperse protesters after one was used earlier this week in a warlike maneuver to terrorize a small group on the streets.

Not everyone was thrilled with the idea of kicking the National Guard out of the nation’s capital, however. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) called the move to evict more than 1,200 troops from city hotels “unacceptable” in a late-night tweet on Thursday, having gotten wind of Bowser’s order before it was made public.

Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable. 1/2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

But Lee was flooded with messages highlighting the Third Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects Americans from being forced to quarter troops in their homes.

Constitutions. How do they work? pic.twitter.com/63hE4Ksz3h — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) June 5, 2020

There is literally an entire constitutional amendment saying it is totally acceptable and cool — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) June 5, 2020

Bowser had hinted on Thursday that her government was looking for a legal way to evict the National Guard troops sent by Utah – as well as Ohio, South Carolina, Indiana, New Jersey, Maryland, and Tennessee – noting that while Trump had called them up, the District didn’t want them.

Thank you @RalphNortham@andrewcuomo@TomWolfPA & @JohnCarneyDE for not sending your National Guard to DCWe’re examining every legal question on the President’s authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to DC. We’ve not requested them nor do we need them https://t.co/RYaofORjHw — Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MurielBowser) June 4, 2020

As protests against police brutality grip the nation, turning hundreds of cities into nightly war zones as police frequently deploy heavy-handed tactics and massive peaceful protests are overshadowed by violence and looting, parallels have been drawn between the police – often armed with military surplus gear – and occupying armies. Some found it fitting that the Third Amendment would make an appearance under these circumstances.

There are some very serious similarities between President Trump and King George III cc/ @Lin_Manuel — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 5, 2020

If Trump does send the U.S. Army in to patrol and occupy American cities, is it too much to hope that we finally get the tidal wave of 3rd Amendment cases we've all been waiting for? — Nathan "3rd Amendment Enthusiast" Oman (@nate_oman) June 2, 2020

Others countered by claiming the Third Amendment didn’t apply to businesses, but the cat was already out of the bag.

It's hilarious to watch idiot #democrats "torch" @SenMikeLee using the 3rd Amendment. It's amazing when democrats read the #Constitution for the first time. The Mayor does not own the hotels. Hotels are not private homes. They are businesses. https://t.co/Cu14XayQPG — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) June 5, 2020

Yep, if someone is citing the 3rd amendment today as justification for the Mayor of DC tossing soldiers out of hotels, that person is not educated. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 5, 2020

You don't get to pick and choose. You can't just put the 3rd Amendment aside. You wouldn't put the 1st or 2nd aside.This is a false equivalency. One is support for a disadvantaged and often maligned group of Americans, the other is housing shock troops for a bunch of fascists. https://t.co/GKGpYIGrkJ — Gregg Housh (@GreggHoush) June 5, 2020

While the Third Amendment tends to be overshadowed by the First (protecting freedom of speech, assembly and religion) and the Second (protecting the right to bear arms), it was considered important during the Revolutionary War era as American colonists were expected to shelter British soldiers in their homes – no matter how abusive the occupying forces were.

