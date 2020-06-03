Black trans woman VICIOUSLY ATTACKED by mob in Minneapolis after car crash (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Jun, 2020 21:06
A violent mob of over 30 people brutalized a black transgender woman as she attempted to seek shelter in a Minneapolis convenience store after getting in a car accident. The attack has further fractured the community.

Iyanna Dior was swarmed by more than 30 people on Monday night in a violent attack captured on video. The assault reportedly stemmed from a car accident and has escalated tensions in the community, with LGBTQ advocates and many others denouncing the apparent hypocrisy of a crowd of black men and women attacking one of their own even as the city is gripped by protests against racism and police brutality.

Dior is seen taking refuge behind the counter in the store and briefly taunting her assailants, who hurl abuse back, reminding her “you gotta come out!” After surrounding her inside the shop, they continue the onslaught, demanding she “get [her] f****t ass out the store!

While she later posted on her Facebook page that she was "OK," showing photos of some of her bruises, many on social media have called for the perpetrators to be arrested or otherwise punished - including the bystander who filmed the attack. "It is not acceptable for groups of people to stand by and watch and record an individual being attacked and beaten by a group of people and do nothing," Texas black and LGBTQ advocacy organization Abounding Prosperity said in a statement on Tuesday, condemning the "brutality being inflicted by black men and women on its own."

Rioting has gripped Minneapolis since last Monday, when the police killing of unarmed black man George Floyd touched off massive protests that devolved into violence alongside a heavy-handed police crackdown. Protests, as well as rioting and looting, have since spread to hundreds of American cities and overseas.

