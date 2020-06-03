 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘This is not normal’: American police ‘armed to the teeth’ & ‘ready to kill’, yet rarely face consequences – Lee Camp

3 Jun, 2020 01:11
Demonstrators face police officers as they protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, June 2, 2020. ©  Reuters / Jeenah Moon
Americans are abused and killed on a daily basis by increasingly militarized law enforcement, yet officers almost never see punishment, said RT’s Lee Camp, as a wave of anger and unrest over police brutality sweeps the US.

“We are not actually having the real discussion about why our police are all over the place, like an infestation, and armed to the teeth and ready to kill. That is not normal, that is not how most countries do it,” Camp said, citing research showing that between 900 and 1,000 people are killed by the police in the US annually. They rarely face charges, with only 1 percent of police-involved killings resulting in any indictment.

When you call the police, you’re inviting the possibility of someone getting murdered into the situation. You’ve invited guys with guns who can kill with impunity.

