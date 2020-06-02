Officer shot in Las Vegas, reports of second police-involved shooting elsewhere in the city

Two separate shootings involving police officers are being investigated in Las Vegas, the city police department said. An officer was shot in one of the incidents.

The law enforcer was shot near Circus Circus hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Some local media claimed he received a fatal head injury, but there has been no official confirmation.

The other incident happened outside a federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. Officers reportedly returned fire at a person who started shooting at the scene, hitting the gunman several times.

We’re just getting to the scene of a huge @LVMPD presence outside the ER entrance at UMC tonight.About a half hour ago, we heard gunshots just a block away from us near Bridger & LV Blvd. in downtown @KTNVpic.twitter.com/vJHxUVpN69 — Austin Carter (@AustinKTNV) June 2, 2020

The locations of the two shootings are both on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard, about two miles apart.

My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020

Like many other cities in the US, Las Vegas witnessed mass demonstrations on Monday over the death of George Floyd in police custody. There were clashes between police and protesters during the night, with law enforcement using tear gas. There was no immediate indication, however, that either of the shootings was connected to those clashes.



