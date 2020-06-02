 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Officer shot in Las Vegas, reports of second police-involved shooting elsewhere in the city

2 Jun, 2020 08:02
FILE PHOTO. The Circus Circus hotel and casino. ©REUTERS / David Becker
Two separate shootings involving police officers are being investigated in Las Vegas, the city police department said. An officer was shot in one of the incidents.

The law enforcer was shot near Circus Circus hotel-casino, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Some local media claimed he received a fatal head injury, but there has been no official confirmation.

The other incident happened outside a federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. Officers reportedly returned fire at a person who started shooting at the scene, hitting the gunman several times.

The locations of the two shootings are both on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard, about two miles apart.

Like many other cities in the US, Las Vegas witnessed mass demonstrations on Monday over the death of George Floyd in police custody. There were clashes between police and protesters during the night, with law enforcement using tear gas. There was no immediate indication, however, that either of the shootings was connected to those clashes.

