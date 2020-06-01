 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Online activists demand #JusticeForJamesScurlock after bar owner shoots black protester in ‘self-defense’ killing

1 Jun, 2020 22:54
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Mike Segar
As riots still rage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Black Lives Matter activists have identified a new victim to rally around: a black protester in Nebraska who was shot dead by a bar owner in apparent self-defense.

James Scurlock, 21, was fatally shot by Jake Gardner in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday night. Video footage from the scene appears to show Gardner, a former US Marine, pull a gun on a crowd of suspected rioters, before shooting Scurlock, who attempted to tackle him.

Gardner had posted on social media about pulling “fire watch” at the bar to ward off looters, and was identified online by his own cousin, who called him a “white supremacist,” and published his name and phone number.

Gardner was taken into custody, but let go on Monday. According to Douglas County Attorney Donald Kleine, Gardner acted in self-defense and would not be charged.

Kleine told reporters that Gardner and his father had been attacked by the crowd outside the bar, with one pushing the father. Gardner showed the crowd his gun to ward them off, but Scurlock dove at him. Gardner, who Kleine said “thought they were trying to take his gun,” fired twice, killing the 21-year-old.

“We know that emotions are running high right now. We understand this decision may not be popular,” Kleine said on Monday, but added that “this decision can't be based on emotions, anger, any of these things.”

Kleine also denied reports that Gardner hurled racial slurs at the crowd. He confirmed that Gardner’s concealed carry permit had expired at the time of the incident, but added that the prosecution was not planning to file charges stemming from that.

The decision left online activists furious, with the hashtag “JusticeForJamesScurlock” trending on Monday afternoon.

The death of Scurlock, a father of one, it comes at a time of heightened racial tension in the US. The death of George Floyd, for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged, ignited a wave of violent riots in at least 75 cities across the US.

Further protests have been planned in Omaha following Kleine’s announcement.

