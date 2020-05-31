Shops, Amazon truck RANSACKED in Santa Monica as LA police & SWAT struggle to stop looting spree (VIDEOS)

Looting broke out in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles amid ongoing protests against police brutality, forcing local officials to declare a curfew.

Online videos show multiple instances of looting by hooded mob in Los Angeles. Goods from an Amazon truck have been apparently stolen by a large group of people, judging by one video.

A Vans store and a Nordstrom store were among other targets for the opportunists.

Looting has begun early in Santa Monica, California.Jack Dawkins pic.twitter.com/FK1rw22Tue — Daft Arse. (@RancidChipFat) May 31, 2020

WATCH LIVE: There appears to be some looting taking place in Santa Monica, where peaceful protesters had gathered earlier today. https://t.co/hDEiXBqPyYpic.twitter.com/WxeBCVH22A — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 31, 2020

The crime spree is reported as dozens of cities in the US are gripped by mass protests triggered by the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

Here’s what happened in Santa Monica. I was at a very peaceful protest/march down Montana just 20 minutes ago that had zero issues. At some point, a separate crowd of scumbags formed and have decided to go hit the Promenade area and loot it. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 31, 2020

I’m aware that there is looting already being done right at this second at Santa Monica, but I just wanted to share that this is how it should be done. #BLM#GeorgeFloyd#ICantBreathe#SantaMonicapic.twitter.com/7mkRaPbTP2 — Khal (@KhalsNookCranny) May 31, 2020

In the wake of the chaos, the neighborhood officials announced they will be joining other parts of the city in enforcing a curfew starting 4pm.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!