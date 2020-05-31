 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shops, Amazon truck RANSACKED in Santa Monica as LA police & SWAT struggle to stop looting spree (VIDEOS)

31 May, 2020 21:59
Twitter @johnboese
Looting broke out in the Santa Monica neighborhood of Los Angeles amid ongoing protests against police brutality, forcing local officials to declare a curfew.

Online videos show multiple instances of looting by hooded mob in Los Angeles. Goods from an Amazon truck have been apparently stolen by a large group of people, judging by one video.

A Vans store and a Nordstrom store were among other targets for the opportunists.

The crime spree is reported as dozens of cities in the US are gripped by mass protests triggered by the death of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis, who died in police custody after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

In the wake of the chaos, the neighborhood officials announced they will be joining other parts of the city in enforcing a curfew starting 4pm.

