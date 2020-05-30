 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police report FATAL SHOOTING as roaring unrest escalates in Detroit

30 May, 2020 06:36
FILE PHOTO © SETH HERALD / AFP
Amid raging protests, local police report that shots were fired at protesters, leaving at least one person dead. The authorities said that no officer was involved.

A Detroit police spokesperson confirmed that an unknown perpetrator fired a “shot or shots” into the crowd of protesters. The shooter fired shots from a grey Dodge Durango, fatally injuring a 19-year-old and fleeing the scene; the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The city faces chaos and violence as protests in the name of slain Minneapolis man George Floyd spiraled out of control.

People demonstrating against police brutality clashed with riot cops who used tear gas to push the crowds back.

Multiple arrests were made during the day, accusing the detainees of engaging in “illegal assembly.”

Massive riots are taking place across the United States, at times escalating into looting and arson. In Minnesota and Georgia, authorities had to send in National Guard reinforcements to quell the violence.

