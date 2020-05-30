150+ arrested after protesters TORCH police cruiser & BREAK INTO precinct in Brooklyn (VIDEOS)

Up to 200 demonstrators have been arrested in Brooklyn after a group protesting the police killing of George Floyd torched a police vehicle near Fort Greene Park and tried to break into the 79th Police Precinct.

A small group was arrested after breaking into the 79th Precinct in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood on Friday.

Law enforcement sources: Protest in honor of #GeorgeFloyd began at Barclays, making its way to the 79th & 88th precinct. Roughly 150-200 arrests, NYPD vehicles set on fire, protestors managed to break into the @NYPD79Pct and were quickly arrested. Dozen officers injured. @ABC7NYhttps://t.co/g0QTY8oYLz — Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) May 30, 2020

The 88th precincts and Brooklyn North headquarters were also reportedly under siege by protesters. Demonstrators had filtered over to the precincts after the main demonstration in honor of Floyd at the Barclays Center arena was violently broken up.

Police were seen in videos posted to social media pummeling protesters with batons and pepper-spraying them. While the large group was ordered to disperse and dozens of protesters arrested for refusing to disperse, many remained in the area hours later.

Breaking: Police are clashing with protesters outside of Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Police are using pepper spray and batons against the protesters. pic.twitter.com/SLTsrQ3LbY — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 30, 2020

At least one police vehicle was set on fire in the Fort Greene neighborhood, while a parked police van was pelted with bricks and rocks.

The CO of the 88 precinct called a “10-13 for all Available units” at the Precinct, stating “the crowd is very violent use extreme caution” triage being set up for injured Cops in the 88 muster room pic.twitter.com/U19MWZsffR — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) May 30, 2020

