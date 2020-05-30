 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2020 03:08
150+ arrested after protesters TORCH police cruiser & BREAK INTO precinct in Brooklyn (VIDEOS)
Police officers stand next to detained protesters in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, US, May 29, 2020 ©  Reuters / Caitlin Ochs
Up to 200 demonstrators have been arrested in Brooklyn after a group protesting the police killing of George Floyd torched a police vehicle near Fort Greene Park and tried to break into the 79th Police Precinct.

A small group was arrested after breaking into the 79th Precinct in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood on Friday. 

The 88th precincts and Brooklyn North headquarters were also reportedly under siege by protesters. Demonstrators had filtered over to the precincts after the main demonstration in honor of Floyd at the Barclays Center arena was violently broken up.

Police were seen in videos posted to social media pummeling protesters with batons and pepper-spraying them. While the large group was ordered to disperse and dozens of protesters arrested for refusing to disperse, many remained in the area hours later.

At least one police vehicle was set on fire in the Fort Greene neighborhood, while a parked police van was pelted with bricks and rocks.

