‘White liberal Hillary supporters bigger threat than the KKK’: CNN's Van Jones channels Malcolm X with warning

CNN commentator Van Jones has invoked the wrath of a thousand Karens, warning black people that they have more to fear from “white liberal Hillary Clinton supporters” who pretend to be allies than they do from the KKK.

Declaring that the black community is “fragile” and “tired” after years of lies about “progress” always being around the next corner even as innocent black men are killed in broad daylight, Jones took aim at who he believed was responsible. “It’s not the racist white person who’s in the Ku Klux Klan that we have to worry about,” he said on CNN on Friday. “It’s the white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter walking her dog in Central Park who would tell you right now… ‘I don’t see race!’”

CNN's Van Jones says that a "white liberal Hillary Clinton supporter" is a bigger threat to black people in America than a member of the Ku Klux Klan pic.twitter.com/jyqlyhjDge — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 29, 2020

Even the most liberal well-intentioned white person has a virus in his or her brain that can be activated at an instant.

Jones was referencing Amy Cooper, the infamous “Central Park Karen” who became a lightning rod for online outrage earlier this week after a video of her calling the police on a black birdwatcher who had tried to get her to leash her dog in a wildlife conservation area went viral. Affecting a panic-choked voice, Cooper told the 911 operator “an African-American man” was “threatening” her and her dog. After the clip exploded on social media, leading to Cooper being fired from her job, she took to CNN to apologize, insisting she was “not a racist” and “did not mean to harm that man in any way.” That, Jones said, was precisely what made people like her so dangerous.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, CNN’s (predominantly white, predominantly liberal) audience didn’t take kindly to being compared to white supremacists – or Central Park Karen. White liberals took to social media to complain…

Maybe because Van Jones is still trying to get everyone to ignore the fact that he supported and voted for Jill Stein, and therefore is partly responsible for this mess we're in right now. https://t.co/Jm8RNSzS5R — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) May 29, 2020

Van Jones: “white Clinton voters can be racist”White Clinton voters: “Know your place” pic.twitter.com/R8cecUMUnd — lnteGritty (@lnteGritty) May 29, 2020

…proceeding to prove Jones’ point over and over with demands he apologize.

The Karen’s triggered by Van Jones comments are only proving his point. — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace Slaps back w/ Milkshakes (@TinaDesireeBerg) May 29, 2020

Van Jones did not tell one lie and seeing all the “white liberals” attacking him proves his point. — Ryan Knight 🌹 (@ProudSocialist) May 29, 2020

However, Jones’ words resonated with critics of the Democratic Party and mainstream Left.

Van Jones is speaking the TRUTH and EVERYONE on CNN knows it. Bernie Sanders supporters have been trying to tell ya'll this for FIVE YEARS! Hillary supporters are closet conservatives and racists. They are what's wrong with the Dem Party. https://t.co/eY2NiglQ0X — Yarnie 🌹 (@TweetingYarnie) May 29, 2020

Van Jones is correct, the problem is white liberals think having #BLM on their bio absolves them of any sort of racism or .. looook at their reaction to Van Jones! pic.twitter.com/9sAw01rKGZ — Oskaer 🧬 (@Oskaer__13) May 29, 2020

Many predicted Jones’ days on mainstream media were numbered if he continued trashing their narrative. CNN and its ilk have spent countless hours building up “white supremacists” into a terrifying bogeyman since the 2016 election, insisting President Donald Trump has emboldened such groups.

If Van Jones continues to speak up about liberals you are going to stop seeing him on CNN and any corporate news outlet Bookmark this. Liberals only tolerate black opinions if they help advance their power — Amy Cooper is a Barack Obama Democrat 🍽 (@FlyThaiMMA) May 29, 2020

The sad part about this is Van Jones is 100% correct and he will most likely face intense backlash behind the scenes and pressure to change what he said/meant https://t.co/3koDiCRwsb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 29, 2020

The “Central Park Karen” incident happened the same day that white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for seven torturous minutes, slowly choking the handcuffed black man while he (and onlookers) pleaded for his life. The incident triggered a tidal wave of civil unrest that has continued for five days, leading Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to deploy the national guard as local businesses were looted and burned and a police precinct was seized by the rioters. Jones is far from the only commentator to link the two racially-tinged incidents.

Despite the backlash, however, Jones isn’t saying anything new. Black liberation icon Malcolm X decades ago called white liberals “the worst enemy to America, and the worst enemy to the black man,” explaining that unlike conservatives who at least make no pretense of comradeship, liberals use the black community as “pawns,” manipulating them to achieve their goals. “One is a wolf, the other is a fox,” he famously said – “No matter what, they’ll both eat you.”

