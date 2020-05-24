Russophobes lose their minds as IRS tweets Covid relief payment info in Russian... like it did for all major languages

Russophobic liberals are in meltdown after the US’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tweeted information about how to get the Economic Impact Payment in Russian, just like it’s done for all major world languages.

It seems the mere sight of Cyrillic is enough to send Russiagate true believers into a tailspin. The innocuous tweet from the official IRS account, which was about a new tool to help people apply for the stimulus payment, unleashed an utterly dumbfounding stream of mind-meltingly stupid conspiracy theories.

Among the deranged replies were numerous xenophobic questions asking why the message was in Russian, jokes about US President Donald Trump outsourcing the IRS to Russian mobsters, and absurd claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is running the US government “through encrypted communications.”

Among those peddling the nonsense was Josh Marshall, the founder of the liberal Talking Points Memo website. Award-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald took Marshall to task over his message, describing it as “jingoistic,” “xenophobic,” and “McCarthyite”.

Jingoistic, xenophobic, McCarthyite liberals (excuse the redundancies) are furious -- & suspicious 🤔 -- that the IRS is publishing information about coronavirus relief payments in Russian (they're doing it for every major language).Even Joe McCarthy would've likely understood: pic.twitter.com/joCdMLRV3g — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 24, 2020

Unfortunately for the Russophobes, they had not cleverly unmasked a new conspiracy that went right to the top of the US government. In fact, the IRS was merely fulfilling its responsibility to people who aren’t fluent in English, which it’s required to do by law.

Even a cursory glance at the government agency’s account would have revealed similar messages in a range of languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese. But why let the facts get in the way of a good Russia-bashing conspiracy theory?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!