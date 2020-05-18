Resistance Twitter mob goes after CNN’s Chris Cillizza for COMPLIMENTING Trump (even though he didn’t)

Illustrating how the #Resistance keeps the media in line, a Twitter rage mob went after CNN editor Chris Cillizza for daring to write an article explaining why President Donald Trump is liked by some Americans.

CNN’s editor-at-large committed the unforgivable sin on Monday by tweeting “Yes, he’s an unlikeable jerk. But he’s an unlikeable jerk that gets stuff done” as the description of his article about Trump.

Yes, he's an unlikeable jerk.But he's an unlikeable jerk that gets stuff done.https://t.co/R4sAOEDw6t — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 18, 2020

In the article, Cillizza addresses the fact that Trump thanked actor James Woods for a “great compliment,” after Woods called him “a rough individual… vain, insensitive and raw,” to argue that liberals need to be aware that is how a lot of the president’s supporters view him. If anything, he was trying to be helpful to Democrats seeking to get Trump out of the White House by any means necessary.

That’s not how the online Resistance took it. Apparently believing the tweet reflected Cillizza’s own opinion, and not reading the article at all, they denounced the CNN editor as racist and demanded his firing. No, really.

Arguing that Trump has “destroyed every government department, has committed more crimes than people can count and has killed 90,000 Americans in less than 3 months,” activist and musician Ricky Davila called Cillizza “a grossly overpaid moron.”

He’s destroyed every government department, has committed more crimes than people can count and has killed 90,000 Americans in less than 3 months. Chris Cillizza proves once again that he’s a grossly overpaid moron. https://t.co/NZNjYNoRcv — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 18, 2020

Media Matters alum Eric Boehlert blamed Trump for a “modern-era Depression” and all the job losses from the pandemic, while also assuming Cillizza was complimenting the president.

imagine writing a piece abt how Trump “gets stuff done” while country crashes through modern-era Depression? — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 18, 2020

Amy Siskind and ‘Brooklyn Dad Defiant’ demanded to know why Cillizza is still employed at CNN, or anywhere.

Seriously, how are you still gainfully employed? Anywhere? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 18, 2020

Why does Chris Cillizza still have a job? https://t.co/IfIKkAki6N — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 18, 2020

Black Lives Matter activist Bree Newsome, meanwhile, took it to the next level, claiming that Cillizza’s piece was “a perfect example of how Trumpism is purely about whiteness/racism & always has been.”

“Trump has NEVER gotten anything done [and] has ALWAYS been a mortal threat to the safety [and] security of the USA [and] its residents,” said Newsome, adding that it's all about racism.

The only reason people are so invested in Trump & are so desperate to redeem him is b/c they elected him to reinforce white supremacy after having a Black president made them mad. This has nothing to do w/ Trump as a president--he's CLEARLY the worst--& everything to do w/ racism — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 18, 2020

While Cillizza has yet to respond to this virtual torches-and-pitchforks mob, if this is how worked up the Resistance gets over an out-of-context tweet, it’s a good thing they didn’t notice the previous one about the same story, where he said only, “How Donald Trump wins again, in 3 sentences.”

How Donald Trump wins again, in 3 sentenceshttps://t.co/R4sAOEDw6tpic.twitter.com/YuhySvhpki — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 18, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!