DHS & FBI fear more attacks on 5G infrastructure fueled by Covid-19 conspiracies

The Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies are worried that conspiracy theories, bizarrely linking the Covid-19 pandemic to the 5G technology rollout, could inspire more vandalism and violence in the US.

The DHS, FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center issued a joint warning to US law enforcement officials about the growing threat this week, while a separate DHS intelligence report, obtained by ABC News, noted that the widening online “misinformation campaigns” have “already prompted arson and physical attacks against cell towers in several US states.”

We assess conspiracy theories linking the spread of COVID-19 to the expansion of the 5G cellular network are inciting attacks against the communications infrastructure globally and that these threats probably will increase as the disease continues to spread, including calls for violence against telecommunications workers.

Despite scientific studies repeatedly concluding that the new generation communications system does not pose any significant threat to humans, and researchers overwhelmingly rubbishing the ‘Covid-19 link’ as biologically impossible, the fear of 5G has escalated during the coronavirus outbreak, often fueled by highly-followed celebrities.

Nearly two dozen cell towers were targeted in arsons and other ‘incidents’ across the US since December 2019, and authorities fear that if allowed to spread unabated the conspiracies could inspire even more “violent extremists.”

Similar acts of vandalism and arsons were previously reported in the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand – while medical authorities in the UK were forced to address the issue, blasting the theories as “complete and utter rubbish” and “the worst kind of fake news.”

