House Democrats push through $3 TRILLION Covid-19 relief bill as GOP puts up resistance to ‘progressive wishlist’

Democratic lawmakers have passed a massive $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, the largest bill to ever move through Congress, but the Senate is likely to block the law, with Republicans deeming it a progressive “wishlist.”

The 1,800-page bill passed 208-199 on Friday in a vote largely along party lines, with all but 14 Democrats voting in its favor, joined by a single GOP rep – Peter King of New York.

Introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) without consultation from lawmakers across the aisle, the expansive law will provide financial relief for state and local governments, hazard pay for essential workers and an extension of federal unemployment benefits, among other things.

Also on rt.com Biggest change in 231 years: Citing Covid-19, US House of Representatives adopts proxy votes & remote meetings in party-line vote

Republicans have shown little interest in passing the package in its current form, with a number of lawmakers slamming it as a “political stunt” by the House Speaker and a buffet of partisan policies that have nothing to do with the pandemic. Barring major changes to the bill, the GOP-controlled Senate is unlikely to give it the green light.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!