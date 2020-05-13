‘Summer cancelled’: Los Angeles County to extend stay-at-home order another 3 MONTHS, stoking fears of civil unrest

LA County will likely extend its Covid-19 containment measures until the end of July, a top public health official said, triggering a wave of outrage as residents declare “summer cancelled” and even predict riots in the streets.

The three-month extension to the county’s “safer at home” order was announced by Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Tuesday. Though she stopped short of issuing an official order, Ferrer said the timetable would not shift until officials see a “dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand,” stressing the need for increased testing capacity.

Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months.

The prospect of another three months under what many have dubbed “house arrest” was not received well online, however, with many reacting as if summer itself had been called off.

LA County extended their stay at home order for another 3 months... summer is officially cancelled 😩🥺😤 — Joselyn (@_missjosieexo) May 12, 2020

Damn dude another 3 months of staying home for LA county 🥴😭 no mames, summer officially cancelled! — 𝔜𝔢𝔰𝔢𝔫𝔦𝔞 ☯︎ (@itsyessiii91) May 12, 2020

Some critics voiced concerns about the economic impact the continued restrictions will have, asking whether any small businesses would be left to reopen after another three months on lockdown, forced to either remain closed or operate on a limited basis.

“LA county extending stay at home orders for another 3 months – what businesses will even be left to open?” one user asked.

California already had the nation's highest poverty rate. After 3 more months of house arrest, it'll be a complete wasteland. https://t.co/x9TnLVuPbM — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 12, 2020

People live in box-sized apartments in cities for the night life, culture, food, connections, people..... for everything you can’t get in a lockdown. NYC and LA will be finished if the lockdowns don’t end soon. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 12, 2020

If Los Angeles County has stay at home orders until late August, there may not be any small businesses left when it finally reopens. Absolute insanity. LA County + the state of CA voted for far left Democrat tyrants and now they have them. You get what you vote for. https://t.co/c4T9jxZmAe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2020

The extended stay-at-home order comes as LA County prepares to loosen some of its other measures to stem the spread of the virus, with beaches set to reopen on Wednesday under tight restrictions, prohibiting most activities beyond swimming and walking. But even with the rules relaxing, some netizens saw rising discontent in LA’s future, as hundreds of thousands of residents grow restless under the shutdowns and unemployment offices drown in new claims.

Dear Gov Newsom, with all due respect, if the lockdown in LA County is extended to end of July like @MayorOfLA suggested, I'm afraid there will be riots — Lilly Capatori (@capatli) May 12, 2020

LA County will erupt if they try to pull this, while the rest of the state starts to rebuild. https://t.co/Eu3K6q10kP — tacotone @ PAX East (@tacotoneTV) May 12, 2020

LA County is about to riot. — Josiah Novak (@josiahfitness) May 12, 2020

Expect riots in LA county and other part of CA. National Guard will be called in to restore order. CA economy will take a huge shitResentment towards elected officials (Democrats) will grow. Large parts of CA turn purple if not red. — Venice Casual (@VeniceCasual) May 12, 2020

While California has set statewide criteria for reopening, last month LA County’s board of supervisors issued its own guidelines, which include meeting certain benchmarks for hospital, ICU and testing capacities, putting measures in place to protect the immunocompromised and continued social distancing. To date, LA County has tallied more than 32,000 cases of Covid-19 – over half of them nursing home residents – and some 1,500 deaths.

With deaths and cases continuing to rise amid the outbreak, some netizens were glad to see the lockdown extended, a few even casting blame on those who have protested the measures, arguing that their refusal to comply is why the order was needed in the first place.

LA County has decided to extend our stay at home order 3 more months. After seeing how it seemed like they were dying to reopen stores, libraries, and museums, I'm very happy they did this. It's a must, we can't reopen when our cases keep going up — Meche (메르세데스) ☁️ (@lilxicanita) May 12, 2020

come after me all you want. but y’all are the reason why la county and a few other counties are not moving onto phase 3 of reopening california. pic.twitter.com/KW1JXibCYu — 𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙮♡︎ (@_larissaajoyy) May 12, 2020

LA County back on stay at home order because of people like this gathering at hiking trails pic.twitter.com/GdPy6SgZa6 — MEZCAL RIPKEN (@IBN_HD) May 12, 2020

As much of California and many other states proceed with plans to reopen, Dr Anthony Fauci – a top member on the White House’s Covid-19 task force – warned on Tuesday that moving too quickly risks a reemergence of the virus that “we will not be able to control,” stressing that fall could see a new outbreak if containment measures are repealed too quickly.

Still the world’s top Covid-19 hotspot, the US has confirmed more than 1.3 million cases of the illness and in excess of 82,000 deaths, overtaking several of the next worst-affected nations combined.

