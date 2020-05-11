 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 – Reuters tally

11 May, 2020 19:10
Workers roll a casket down a city street during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Brooklyn ©  REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in the US have topped 80,000, just as some states have begun relaxing lockdown measures and President Donald Trump tweeted the numbers are "looking much better."

WH officials had previously predicted a death total of 100,000 to 240,000 from the virus. Some states have already begun slowly reopening, including New York, which has been the hardest hit state in the US. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday some non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, declaring a partial victory over the virus, saying, "we are on the other side of the mountain."

The president celebrated the coronavirus numbers on Monday even though the country has nearly eclipsed the low end of his administration's death toll predictions. "Coronavirus numbers are looking MUCH better, going down almost everywhere. Big progress being made!" he tweeted, later showing support for anti-lockdown protestors in states like Pennsylvania and blasting Democrat governors for "moving slowly" in reopening their states for "political purposes."

Deaths in the US from Covid-19 have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April, and the death toll now stands higher than the first 11 years of the AIDS pandemic from 1981 to 1992.  Total confirmed cases in the US of the coronavirus stand at over 1.3 million.

