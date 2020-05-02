‘I’m glad to see he is back & well!’ Trump welcomes Kim Jong-un’s public reappearance after weeks of death rumors

US President Donald Trump has welcomed the news of Kim Jong-un public appearance at an opening ceremony of a new plant, following weeks of rumors about North Korean leader’s health, fuelled in part by Trump’s own vague statements.

US President Donald Trump, who was asked about Kim by reporters on a near-daily basis recently – and dropped some cryptic remarks, like saying he actually had "a very good idea" about Kim's condition but could not “talk about it" – has welcomed his “friend’s” reappearance in public.

I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well! https://t.co/mIWVeRMnOJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020

North Korean state media released photos and video of the country's leader Kim Jong-un opening a new fertilizer plant on Saturday. Said to have been shot on May 1, the footage shows a smiling North Korea's leader cutting the red ribbon, accompanied by the workers of the plant and other officials, including his sister Kim Yo-jong.

Rumors of Kim’s illness and even death by a variety of causes – ranging from a botched heart surgery to a mishap during a missile test – had been actively spread by Western media, lacking any solid proof and backed only with accounts from various "intelligence" and "defector" sources. They had been triggered by the mere fact that Kim missed the celebrations of his late grandfather’s birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the North Korean media published no fresh footage of Kim since April 12.

