 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘These are very good people’: Trump urges Michigan governor to ‘make a deal’ with capitol protesters

1 May, 2020 14:32
Get short URL
‘These are very good people’: Trump urges Michigan governor to ‘make a deal’ with capitol protesters
Protesters in Michigan's state capitol building on Thursday. © REUTERS/Seth Herald
US President Donald Trump has instructed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to “make a deal” with the protesters who have been demonstrating against her decision to prolong the state’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

While the atmosphere has been fraught in Michigan’s state capitol, President Trump suggested that the matter could be resolved quite easily in a tweet on Friday.

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry,” he said. “They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.”

It comes after crowds of protesters, some carrying weapons, attended the state capitol in Lansing on Thursday to voice their opposition to the state of emergency being prolonged. The measures have now provoked weeks of protests in Michigan. 

The demonstration in the capitol prompted a frantic reaction amongst Democrats and in the mainstream media, with many attempting to portray it as a white nationalist insurrection.

READ MORE: Democrats fume as armed protesters descend on Michigan Capitol to protest lockdown

Michigan’s state house and senate voted against extending the emergency order which was due to expire at midnight on Thursday. However, following those votes Governor Whitmer, a Democrat and a staunch Trump critic, signed three new executive orders, which she said were necessary in order to “continue fighting Covid-19 and save lives.”

The move sparked an outcry from lawmakers and residents with Rep. Lee Chatfield, speaker of the Michigan House, arguing that the governor had failed to uphold the democratic process.

Also on rt.com ‘Unilateral dictator’: Residents up in arms after Michigan governor extends emergency powers rejected by state legislature

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies