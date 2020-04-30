 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

WATCH: Stunning forked lightning envelops entire Oklahoma sky as US states battered by bizarre weather

30 Apr, 2020 11:22
Get short URL
WATCH: Stunning forked lightning envelops entire Oklahoma sky as US states battered by bizarre weather
© Public domain/ Torsten Dettlaff/ file photo
A severe thunderstorm has served up an extraordinary sight in the skies above Oklahoma, with exceptional eyewitness footage showing lightning enveloping the entire countryside.

A barrage of thunderstorms blasted through Oklahoma bringing heavy hail, the threat of tornadoes and flooding, and even left extraordinary orange clouds in its wake. 

The highlight of the wild weather was caught on camera by storm chaser Jake Heitman, who shared the amazing natural light show on Twitter.

The sky has a striking orange hue as the lightning rips through the atmosphere and unleashes ferocious peals of thunder.

After the storms passed, a spectacular display of “mammatus clouds” could be seen blanketing the skies. The rounded, cotton-wool-like fleece of clouds often accompany severe thunderstorms, but they do not produce turbulent weather.

After barreling through Oklahoma, the storms moved southeast and blasted Houston, Texas, leaving more than 160,000 homes without electricity. It prompted the National Weather Service to warn residents near the Texas Gulf Coast of potentially life-threatening conditions and rough seas.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies