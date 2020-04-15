 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump says US has ‘passed the peak’ on new Covid-19 cases, teases ‘new guidelines’ on reopening economy
Trump says US has 'passed the peak' on new Covid-19 cases

15 Apr, 2020 21:59

US President Donald Trump said the data so far suggests the number of new cases nationwide has peaked, and promised to unveil guidelines for reopening the country on Thursday.

Speaking at the daily press conference in the White House garden on Wednesday, the president said the "war against the invisible enemy" continues, but that data from across the nation shows the number of new cases declining. 

The battle continues, but the data suggests that nationwide he have passed the peak on new cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does show new cases in the US dropping since April 2, but with a note that the data might be incomplete.

So far, a total of 632,878 Americans have been diagnosed with Covid-19, and 27,850 have died – almost a third of that number in New York City alone.

