‘We scared the hell out of the American people’ over ‘flu’ says Fox News guest

Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett has been savaged online for suggesting that the coronavirus is “not a pandemic” and calling for the lifting of lockdown measures, as the debate rages over reopening the shuttered US economy.

More than half a million Americans have caught the coronavirus, with just over 22,000 passing away. While the numbers are dire, the University of Washington’s forecasters revised their total predicted Covid-19 deaths down to 60,000 last week, a number comparable to deaths from Influenza in 2017-2018, and significantly lower than the six-figure death toll floated by President Donald Trump’s top medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, last month.

“For this, we scared the hell out of the American people, we lost 17 million jobs, we put a major dent in the economy, we closed down the schools...shut down the churches,” Bennett said on Monday’s edition of Fox and Friends. “You know, this was not, and is not a pandemic. But we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this.”

Fox News contributor Bill Bennett compares coronavirus to the flu, claiming that "this was not and is not a pandemic." pic.twitter.com/Q4oBcXKISV — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 13, 2020

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 and it has been reported in almost every country around the world. Bennett was flayed online for his “aggressively stupid” statement.

“Bill Bennett may be a self-proclaimed ethics expert, but he obviously knows very little about logic and cause-and-effect,” wrote author Ward Carroll.

Aggressively stupid Bill Bennett may be a self-professed ethics expert, but he obviously knows little about logic or cause-and-effect.Hey, Billy Boy, do you think there's any relationship between actions taken and the number of #COVID19 fatalities?And get a haircut, old man. — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) April 13, 2020

“It is deeply irresponsible to air this view on national television,”tweeted CNN’s Chris Cillizza, while neoconservative pundit Bill Kristol suggested the low death toll was a direct result of the government scaring “the hell out of the American people.”

Needless to say, if we have “only” 60,000 deaths, it’s BECAUSE “we scared the hell out of the American people,” and they radically changed behavior. Or rather: “We” didn’t scare anyone. People were alarmed by the facts and adjusted—despite dangerous happy talk from our president. https://t.co/yTeivjA82F — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 13, 2020

My doctor told me he presumes I had #COVID19 and then related #coronavirus pneumonia. I can assure Bill Bennett that even though I exercised and ate well, covid kicked my ass. It was terrifying. I couldn’t breathe and thought I was dying.It was nothing like the flu, fool. https://t.co/9BjQvC2yyU — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 13, 2020

Bill Bennett doesn’t understand that the only reason my “only” 60,000 people will die is because we’re all stuck at home.I’ve said before. If the GOP thinks this is a hoax then go throw a huge party and invite yours entire family and Trump, and see how it goes. https://t.co/6TR3I0MyXC — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) April 13, 2020

Modeling the spread of infectious diseases is an imprecise science. While the University of Washington’s researchers attribute their revised predictions to “crucial” social distancing measures and recommend they remain in place until the end of May, many initial predictions about the virus were wrong. When it first entered the US in January, media outlets urged Americans not to panic, warning them that the flu was a more imminent threat. These same outlets now tell a different story.

Likewise, Fauci himself said in February that there was “no need to change anything you’re doing on a day to day basis.” On Sunday, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper that the government “could have saved lives” if social distancing started earlier.

With commentators on the right demanding a relaxation of lockdown rules, and Trump’s advisors telling the president – to quote Fauci – that “the virus decides” when things return to normal, no clear path forward is obvious.

Over the weekend, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) threatened anyone attending in-person church services with misdemeanor violations and promised to record the license plates of attendees and force them to self-isolate for two weeks. A conservative backlash ensued, with churchgoers just one group tiring of the lockdown measures.

Some Governors and mayors have insisted that they’ll lock down their states and cities for as long as necessary, should Trump lift restrictions in May. Connecticut’s Ned Lamont, for example, has extended his state’s stay-at-home order until at least May 30, saying “now is not the time to take our foot off the accelerator.”

However, Trump has insisted that he has the power to order the states to resume business as usual, and blamed the “fake news media” for stating otherwise. A decision on reopening the American economy, he tweeted on Monday, “will be made shortly.”

For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

