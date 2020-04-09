US boasts intercepting two Russian military planes on routine training flight far off Alaska

The US Air Force has reported intercepting two Russian scout planes that entered its “defense identification zone” off Alaska. Moscow says it was a training flight and the planes came nowhere near US airspace.

US F-22 Raptor fighters, supported by an aerial refueling KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and an early warning E-3 AWACS plane, were mustered to intercept Russian military aircraft over the Bering Sea on April 8, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported in a series of tweets on Thursday.

The intercept happened north of the Aleutian Islands, which stretch from the coast of Alaska far into the Pacific Ocean.

F-22 fighters, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and E-3 AWACS aircraft from the North American Aerospace Defense Command intercepted two Russian IL-38 aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone on April 8th, 2020. — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) April 9, 2020

Such a formidable force was dispatched to track a couple of Russia’s Il-38 maritime patrol and anti-submarine aircraft, flying over international waters. These Soviet-era planes can also be used for maritime search-and-rescue missions. This time, however, they were on a long-distance relocation training flight that involved a simulated maritime reconnaissance and submarine hunt, the Russian military said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry repeatedly said that its military aircraft conduct their training flights in strict accordance with international rules. Even the NORAD openly admitted that the planes “did not enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace.”

Instead, the US said they were inside the so-called “Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone.” This is a term defined by the US as airspace where the identification and control aircraft is performed in the interests of national security. Such zones, which the US first introduced back in 1950 during the Korean War, can far exceed the nation’s territorial airspace. They are neither defined nor regulated by any international agreement.

This did not stop the NORAD commander, General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, from boasting that his troops “continue actively watching for threats and defending the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic that grips the world and has infected hundreds of thousands across America.

Also on rt.com Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercept US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers above Baltic & Black Seas – MoD

The US military also snatched an opportunity to claim that such incidents, supposedly involving “Russian aircraft operating near the approaches to our nation,” occurred on “several occasions in the past month.”

Left unmentioned were similar incidents involving US military aircraft approaching Russian borders. Such flights even involved nuclear-capable US strategic bombers, appearing on Russia’s doorstep on “several occasions” back in 2019.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!