 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Sanders to ‘stay on ballot’ to wield influence at Democratic Convention, despite dropping out

8 Apr, 2020 17:07
Get short URL
Sanders to ‘stay on ballot’ to wield influence at Democratic Convention, despite dropping out
© Reuters / Lucas Jackson
Bernie Sanders has confirmed that despite suspending his presidential campaign, he’ll “stay on the ballot” in all remaining primary states and continue to gather delegates in order to exert influence at the Democratic Convention.

In a Periscope address to his supporters on Wednesday, Sanders reiterated that while his name will stay on the ballot, former vice president Joe Biden “will be the nominee” in November.

Sanders said his goal was to “assemble as many delegates as possible” at the Democratic Convention, where his campaign would be able to “exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions.”

Also on rt.com Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic presidential campaign

He told supporters he would work with Biden, who is a “very decent man,” to move progressive ideals forward and to defeat Donald Trump, who he called “the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

While Biden’s nomination is now a foregone conclusion, questions have swirled in recent weeks over his fitness for office, as his public appearances became increasingly strained and erratic.

The left-wing Vermont senator announced his departure from the race in an email to supporters on Wednesday, saying that while the campaign ends, “the struggle continues.”

Also on rt.com Trump blames Warren & DNC for Sanders ending campaign, INVITES ‘Bernie people’ to the Republican Party

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies