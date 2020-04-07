 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Rand Paul says he’s volunteering at Kentucky hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 (PHOTO)

7 Apr, 2020 17:38
Get short URL
Rand Paul says he’s volunteering at Kentucky hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 (PHOTO)
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul ©  @RandPaul Twitter
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has revealed he has been retested for Covid-19 and is negative, and is now volunteering at a local hospital in Kentucky to help coronavirus-infected patients.

“I have been retested and I am negative,” Paul tweeted on Tuesday. The senator — a doctor who practiced ophthalmology before turning to politics full-time — had tested positive for Covid-19 only two weeks prior to the announcement.

The Republican received congratulations online both for his new negative test and his volunteer work amid the ongoing pandemic, though Paul did not specify what specific volunteer work he's doing.

Paul initially received a backlash when he tested positive for Covid-19, as critics said he did not adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines while awaiting his results, and could have infected others.

The senator’s office said at the time that he insisted on being tested due to his travel schedule and high contact with others, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending tests only for people suffering from symptoms. In the time it took to get his results, Paul did not self-quarantine — and even used the Senate gym, earning him ire from critics and fellow senators. 

Also on rt.com ‘WHO blew it!’ Trump accuses global health watchdog of being CHINA-CENTRIC despite ‘largely US-funded’

Paul hit back at the criticism, taking a swipe at the CDC guidelines by stating that if he had adhered to them, he never would have been tested in the first place.

"For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, realize that if the rules on testing had been followed to a tee, I would never have been tested and would still be walking around the halls of the Capitol," the senator said in a statement.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies