US reports record 1,300+ Covid-19 deaths & over 30,000 new cases in 24hrs as New York warns of looming ‘D-Day’

4 Apr, 2020 03:00
US reports record 1,300+ Covid-19 deaths & over 30,000 new cases in 24hrs as New York warns of looming ‘D-Day’
With little sign of the curve flattening, the US has confirmed over 1,300 Covid-19 deaths in a single day, as well as more than 30,000 new cases, as New York City sounds alarms that its hospitals will soon run out of ventilators.

The disease and death tolls in the US continued to grow on Friday, with daily tallies bringing the overall figures to 277,953 cases and 7,152 fatalities, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Leading the world in infections, the US outbreak has yet to reach its peak.

With New York City the hardest-hit area of the country, contributing over one third of the nation’s cases and a disproportionate number of deaths, Mayor Bill De Blasio warned that Sunday could be the city’s “D-Day,” seeing hospitals run short of life-saving ventilators and healthcare workers overwhelmed with the influx of new patients.

“The hard part is our hospitals dealing with a massive surge in the coming days of not just Covid-19 cases, but folks who need ICU care,” the mayor said on Friday. “The people who literally – if we have the personnel, if we have the equipment, lives are going to be saved. If we don’t, people will die who did not need to die.”

