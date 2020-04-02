Trump gives $25bn in emergency cash to coronavirus-hit public transit systems

US President Donald Trump is delivering $25 billion in emergency funding to transit systems in some of the hardest-hit coronavirus hotspots in the nation, including New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The president announced the sizable grants in a statement on Thursday, naming the cities worst hit by coronovirus among the recipients of the much-needed emergency cash.

New York - the epicenter of the US’ coronavirus outbreak - will receive $5.4 billion for its public transit system, Trump said in the statement. The city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority was already in poor shape before the epidemic hit and has suffered huge losses as ridership dropped off steeply under citywide quarantine orders.

With nearly all of the country’s metropolitan areas under lockdown, public transit is suffering from cratering ridership everywhere, and there’s no end in sight for the sweeping quarantine measures. Trump extended nationwide “social distancing” guidelines until the end of April earlier this week.

