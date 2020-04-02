 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump gives $25bn in emergency cash to coronavirus-hit public transit systems
HomeUSA News

Trump gives $25bn in emergency cash to coronavirus-hit public transit systems

2 Apr, 2020 16:12
Get short URL
Trump gives $25bn in emergency cash to coronavirus-hit public transit systems
US President Donald Trump is delivering $25 billion in emergency funding to transit systems in some of the hardest-hit coronavirus hotspots in the nation, including New York, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The president announced the sizable grants in a statement on Thursday, naming the cities worst hit by coronovirus among the recipients of the much-needed emergency cash. 

New York - the epicenter of the US’ coronavirus outbreak - will receive $5.4 billion for its public transit system, Trump said in the statement. The city’s Metropolitan Transit Authority was already in poor shape before the epidemic hit and has suffered huge losses as ridership dropped off steeply under citywide quarantine orders.

With nearly all of the country’s metropolitan areas under lockdown, public transit is suffering from cratering ridership everywhere, and there’s no end in sight for the sweeping quarantine measures. Trump extended nationwide “social distancing” guidelines until the end of April earlier this week.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies