Los Angeles train engineer tries to RAM ‘suspicious’ US Navy hospital ship ‘to wake people up’

An engineer in Los Angeles was charged after attempting to ram a train at full speed into a Navy hospital ship sent to assist with the Covid-19 pandemic, in a bizarre effort to “wake up” Americans to a vague government conspiracy.

San Pedro resident Eduardo Moreno was charged with one count of train wrecking on Wednesday after admitting to authorities that he deliberately derailed a locomotive in an attempt to crash it into the USNS Mercy, a Navy medical vessel docked near LA to take pressure off the city’s crowded hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The train smashed through several steel and concrete barriers but failed to collide with the ship, being stopped by a chain link fence, according to a highway patrol officer who witnessed the attempted ramming.

Moreno told the LA Port Police that he did it because he was suspicious of the Mercy, which he believed was involved in a “government takeover” plot or some other mysterious conspiracy.

The whole world is watching. I had to. People don’t know what’s going on here. Now they will.

Moreno insisted the medical ship is not “what they say it’s for,” and that he felt the need to “wake people up,” though did not go into detail about its supposed 'real' purpose.

The 44-year-old engineer faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for Tuesday’s derailing, according to the LA attorney’s office. He was held overnight on local charges, but handed over to the FBI on Wednesday morning before making his first appearance in federal court.

