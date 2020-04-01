Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)

A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake has rocked southern Idaho. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter was near the town of Challis.

The tremor struck shortly before 6pm local time, with a depth of some 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). While there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, videos shared across social media show homes being shaken by the jolt.

Idahoans from Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley and Pocatello said they could feel the tremor, while residents as far away as British Columbia, Canada and Missoula, Montana also noticed the quake, according to local reports.

Holy crap was that an earthquake in idaho pic.twitter.com/B3IWV7CEoW — Vagabond kitty 🐀 🐁⛩🌏🛫 (@boisekitty55) March 31, 2020

Tuesday’s seism was the among the largest to ever hit the state, outdone only by 1983’s Borah Peak earthquake – a 6.9 on the Richter scale – which killed two children and dealt millions of dollars in damage to buildings and infrastructure.

