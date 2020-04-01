 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)
HomeUSA News

Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)

1 Apr, 2020 00:17
Get short URL
Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)
©  USGS
A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake has rocked southern Idaho. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter was near the town of Challis.

The tremor struck shortly before 6pm local time, with a depth of some 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). While there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, videos shared across social media show homes being shaken by the jolt.

Idahoans from Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley and Pocatello said they could feel the tremor, while residents as far away as British Columbia, Canada and Missoula, Montana also noticed the quake, according to local reports.

Tuesday’s seism was the among the largest to ever hit the state, outdone only by 1983’s Borah Peak earthquake – a 6.9 on the Richter scale – which killed two children and dealt millions of dollars in damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies