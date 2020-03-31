US overtakes China’s coronavirus toll with more than 3,400 dead

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak in the US has surpassed that of China. The US tops the list of the Covid-19 affected nations worldwide, with more than 174,000 confirmed cases.

In China, 3,309 people have succumbed to the disease, while the US toll currently stands at 3,416, according to the latest data by John Hopkins University. More than 12,000 newly detected cases were confirmed in the US on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to a staggering number of 174,467 cases.

The situation in China — which was hit by the deadly pandemic first — has greatly improved in recent weeks, according to official figures. The country has less than 3,000 active cases, while its total number of people infected by the virus stands at around 82,200.

Chinese authorities have already reportedly re-opened live animal markets at certain locations across the country. While the exact source of the virus is still debated, a wet market in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province, is widely believed to be ground zero of the outbreak.

Worldwide, the coronavirus spread continues and its total tally has broken past the 800,000 mark earlier Tuesday. So far, more than 40,000 people have died from the disease across the globe.

