Country music star Joe Diffie dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Country music legend Joe Diffie has died of the Covid-19 coronavirus, aged 61. The ‘Pickup Man’ singer was diagnosed with the deadly illness only two days before his death.

Diffie’s PR team broke the news of his passing on Sunday afternoon. The Nashville star went public with his diagnosis on Friday, telling fans that he was “under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.”

BREAKING: Country music legend Joe Diffie, 61, passes away from complications of coronavirus. My heart breaks for his family & so many others facing the same news.https://t.co/2XU2sbq04Vpic.twitter.com/OlPAjNcnn7 — Elizabeth Lane WKRN (@elizabethlanetv) March 29, 2020

He reminded his followers to “be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Man RIP Joe Diffie. A staple for so much about what I love in country music. This shit is real y’all. Please stay home and stay safe. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) March 29, 2020

So sad to read the news of the passing of Joe Diffie to coronavirus.A '90's country hitmaker:https://t.co/hSu1iRbPBb — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) March 29, 2020

Diffie rose to fame in the 1990s, dominating the country scene during the decade. His debut single, ‘Home’, was his first No. 1 hit, and a string of chart-topping releases followed, including ‘If the Devil Danced,’ ‘Third Rock From the Sun,’ and ‘Pickup Man.’

The singer earned a Grammy award for collaborating on the 1998 song ‘Same old Train,’ alongside a lineup of country music royalty, including Ricky Skaggs and Merle Haggard.

Diffie had been married four times and has five children. Outside the studio he has been praised for raising money for mentally and physically impaired children.

