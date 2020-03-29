 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Residents of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut urged to avoid all ‘non-essential’ travel for 14 days - advisory

29 Mar, 2020 01:36
People wait in their cars for being tested at a new drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus, New Jersey, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Citing “extensive community transmission” of the coronavirus in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, a newly-issued domestic travel advisory has called on the residents to stay put in their homes at least for the next two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel recommendation for the residents of the three states - struggling to cope with an avalanche of new Covid-19 cases - on Saturday evening, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that he would not impose federal quarantine on the states in an apparent U-turn from his previous rhetoric.

The advisory, which is effective immediately, makes an exception for those working in critical infrastructure.  Medical personnel, truckers, as well as residents employed in the food industry and banking services workers "have a special responsibility to maintain normal working schedules," it states.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

