Residents of New York, New Jersey & Connecticut urged to avoid all ‘non-essential’ travel for 14 days - advisory

Citing “extensive community transmission” of the coronavirus in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, a newly-issued domestic travel advisory has called on the residents to stay put in their homes at least for the next two weeks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel recommendation for the residents of the three states - struggling to cope with an avalanche of new Covid-19 cases - on Saturday evening, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that he would not impose federal quarantine on the states in an apparent U-turn from his previous rhetoric.

CDC urges residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately #COVID19pic.twitter.com/fJABJftx7n — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) March 29, 2020

The advisory, which is effective immediately, makes an exception for those working in critical infrastructure. Medical personnel, truckers, as well as residents employed in the food industry and banking services workers "have a special responsibility to maintain normal working schedules," it states.

