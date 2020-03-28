US coronavirus death toll leaps to over 2,000 as number of fatalities DOUBLES in 2 days

Over 2,000 people succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 disease in the US, as the country has grown into the global epicenter of the pandemic with over 120,000 confirmed cases, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the US has passed the 2,000 milestone, with John Hopkins University, which tracks Covid-19 data in real time, reporting that at least 2,010 people died from the flu-like disease in the US as of Saturday. DETAILS TO FOLLOW