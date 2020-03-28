 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US coronavirus death toll leaps to over 2,000 as number of fatalities DOUBLES in 2 days
28 Mar, 2020 22:46
Over 2,000 people succumbed to the deadly Covid-19 disease in the US, as the country has grown into the global epicenter of the pandemic with over 120,000 confirmed cases, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the US has passed the 2,000 milestone, with John Hopkins University, which tracks Covid-19 data in real time, reporting that at least 2,010 people died from the flu-like disease in the US as of Saturday.

العربيةespрусdefr
