 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘This is low, even for you’: Hillary Clinton uses record coronavirus deaths to bash Trump, gets virtual punches herself

27 Mar, 2020 20:14
Get short URL
‘This is low, even for you’: Hillary Clinton uses record coronavirus deaths to bash Trump, gets virtual punches herself
FILE PHOTO: Hillary Clinton speaks at a panel in Claifornia, January 17, 2020 © Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
As the US recorded more cases of Covid-19 than any other country in the world, Hillary Clinton used the opportunity to crack jokes about President Trump. The failed presidential candidate was savaged online for her insensitivity.

As of Friday, the United States has recorded more than 94,000 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, passing out China and Italy. More than 1,400 Americans have died, hospitals are approaching capacity, and a record 3.3 million workers have filed for unemployment.

As the US passed this grim milestone, former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took the opportunity not to send Americans a message of hope or solidarity, but to mock President Trump.

“He did promise ‘America First,’” Clinton quipped on Twitter, referring to one of Trump’s campaign slogans.

Clinton was immediately set upon for her lowbrow shot. “Not the first time you’ve laughed as Americans died,” Conservative pundit Jack Posobiec replied, referring to the time Clinton – then secretary of state chuckled during congressional testimony, as Republicans grilled her on her actions while a US embassy in Benghazi, Libya, was attacked by jihadists. Four Americans died in the attack.

“This is some low bullsh*t...even for you,” comedian and author Tim Young tweeted. The hate flowed in on Twitter, with a mostly conservative group of commentators ripping Clinton apart for her “horrible,” “despicable” and “cruel” jibe.

Clinton is not the only commentator accusing Trump of mishandling the Covid-19 pandemic. However, speculating on how things might have been under a different administration is largely guesswork. That didn’t stop the Washington Post from publishing an op-ed earlier this week claiming “this wouldn’t have happened if Hillary had won.”

New York State – Clinton’s adopted home – is the hardest-hit in America by the Covid-19 outbreak. Still, for the presidential also-ran, and for some of her ilk in the media, a national crisis is seemingly still an opportunity to take cheap shots at Trump.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies