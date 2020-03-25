 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'm so happy I can barely speak': Trump responds to Romney's negative coronavirus, gets bashed for ‘sarcasm’

25 Mar, 2020 16:05
Donald Trump with Mitt Romney inside the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington ©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
President Donald Trump says Senator Mitt Romney not having coronavirus is “really great news,” but he followed that up by slamming him as a “RINO” and “terrible presidential candidate.”

Romney announced this week he has tested negative for Covid-19 following a move into self-isolation in Utah after he discovered Senator Rand Paul — with whom he’d had recent contact — had tested positive for the disease.

Trump took his usual swipes at his political adversary, though this time in a rather sarcastic fashion.

“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak,” the president tweeted in response to Romney’s news.

“He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse US Senator, but he is a RINO [Republican in name only], and I like him a lot!” he added.

As it comes often, critics pulled no punches on Trump’s reaction, telling him to stop the “sarcasm” and accusing him of being a “toddler” in the middle of a pandemic crisis.

His words, however, should not be too much of a surprise. When the president was asked on Sunday about Romney moving into self-isolation, he responded by saying, “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Asked if there was sarcasm in his response, he replied, “None whatsoever.”

And then, as if right on cue, Trump reacts to the negative test news with a tweet dripping in obvious sarcasm.

