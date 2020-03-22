 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman
Nashville orders ‘Safer at Home’ order for 14 days in response to coronavirus – all non-essential businesses to close

22 Mar, 2020 17:33
Nashville Predators banner on the front of Bridgestone Arena after the removal of signage for the SEC mens basketball tournament ©  Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville, Tennessee, is the latest US city to go on lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19, with the mayor ordering all citizens to stay indoors.

Mayor John Cooper has issued a “Safer at Home” order to citizens in response to the spread of the deadly virus, which will go into effect at midnight on Monday.

Under the order, pharmacies, grocery and convenience stores will remain cleared to open but all non-essential businesses will close. Citizens are urged to stay inside and to practice social distancing if they go outside. All gatherings of more than 10 people in public are prohibited, and restaurants can only service take-out or drive-through customers. 

Cooper called for a citywide day of prayer on Sunday to “lift up all Nashville residents during this difficult time,” though he has ordered all churches to suspend in-person services.

In Nashville, there are 179 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Davidson County alone, with 27 people fully recovered. The ages of those affected range from 11 to 73 years old. 

