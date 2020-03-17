CNN journo praises Trump’s coronavirus response, immediately clarifies on Twitter before she loses lib credibility

Veteran CNN reporter Dana Bash furiously backpedaled on Twitter after getting praise from conservatives – and heat from the Resistance – for calling President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference “remarkable.”

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, said on-air Tuesday in response to Trump’s coronavirus press conference.

She also called Trump “remarkable,” an adjective you don’t typically hear used on CNN to describe the president.

Dana Bash just called Trump's tone "remarkable" and the kind of leadership we need during a crisis and said his recent pivot was "pretty incredible." pic.twitter.com/kXx2Uv0L4m — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 17, 2020

Bash’s willingness to go against the grain earned her praise from conservatives such as actor and Fox News contributor Dean Cain, something no doubt new to the CNN journalist.

Dana Bash needs to be quarantined immediately. https://t.co/KvD3yxK5B8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2020

What? Has Hell itself frozen over? https://t.co/kzmI1JROyr — J Rolin Browning (@jrolinbrowning) March 17, 2020

After getting roasted by Trump critics, however, Bash quickly took to Twitter to downplay her praise and remind everyone of her history of bashing the president.

“I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need,” she tweeted. “It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday.”

To be clear .@SecretsBedard - I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need. It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday. https://t.co/LYigsgndWH — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

In response to a critical tweet, Bash also gave herself a pass by saying the coronavirus spread is a “moment to be non-partisan.”

As I said in the clip you posted below, this is a moment to be non-partisan, American and human - & the TONE the president set at today & yesterday's PRESSERS were remarkably different and welcomed. That's a fact. Let's all take a breath and remember we are all in this together. https://t.co/bx9uLuvkOI — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) March 17, 2020

In the past, Bash has called Trump “abhorrent”and promoted the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential race.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!