 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

CNN journo praises Trump’s coronavirus response, immediately clarifies on Twitter before she loses lib credibility

17 Mar, 2020 22:22
Get short URL
CNN journo praises Trump’s coronavirus response, immediately clarifies on Twitter before she loses lib credibility
Dana Bash at second US 2020 presidential Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan ©  REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Veteran CNN reporter Dana Bash furiously backpedaled on Twitter after getting praise from conservatives – and heat from the Resistance – for calling President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conference “remarkable.”

“He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want, and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, said on-air Tuesday in response to Trump’s coronavirus press conference. 

She also called Trump “remarkable,” an adjective you don’t typically hear used on CNN to describe the president.

Bash’s willingness to go against the grain earned her praise from conservatives such as actor and Fox News contributor Dean Cain, something no doubt new to the CNN journalist.

After getting roasted by Trump critics, however, Bash quickly took to Twitter to downplay her praise and remind everyone of her history of bashing the president.

“I said what he did at his presser today and yesterday is the kind of leadership in tone people need,” she tweeted. “It is important to say that, just as it was important to call him out on the way he largely and dangerously downplayed it until yesterday.”

In response to a critical tweet, Bash also gave herself a pass by saying the coronavirus spread is a “moment to be non-partisan.”

In the past, Bash has called Trump “abhorrent”and promoted the conspiracy theory that Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential race.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies