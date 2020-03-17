‘The numbers are staggering’: New York announces 432 new cases of coronavirus, 12 total deaths

Governor Andrew Cuomo has promised more closures in the state of New York, yet rejected the idea of a quarantine in the Big Apple. He also pleaded for help from the federal government as coronavirus deaths and cases rise steeply.

“It’s possible we will be doing more dramatic closings,” Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference, only a day after announcing the closing of gyms, casinos and movie theaters in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

New York was facing just over 900 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths on Monday, but 432 new cases were revealed on Tuesday, as well as five new deaths. New York remains the US state most affected by the coronavirus. Over 10,000 people in the state have been tested, and 264 cases have required hospitalization – around 19 percent of cases.

Cuomo previously criticized President Donald Trump and his administration for not helping enough in the crisis, including not making testing as available as it should be. The president criticized Cuomo early on Tuesday through Twitter, calling New York a “very big ‘hotspot’” and telling the governor to “keep politics out of it.”

Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Cuomo continued to criticize the federal government in his Tuesday press conference, but said he is ready and willing to work with the federal government, as well as admitting he needs their help.

"I am telling you this [New York state] government cannot meet this crisis without the resources ... of the federal government,” the governor said.

Also on rt.com Casinos, gyms, movie theaters to close as New York, New Jersey & Connecticut ban 50+ people gatherings due to coronavirus fears

“I want to work together 100 percent,” he added about the president. Cuomo says he has spoken to the president and asked for help from both the Army and FEMA.

Cuomo says one of the biggest issues the state is currently facing is “hospital capacity,” and he is working with hospital administrators to find enough room for potential patients.

Asked whether the coronavirus spread will lead to a statewide quarantine, Cuomo rejected the idea.

"We hear New York City is going to quarantine itself – that is not true," he said.

As for businesses closing, including bars and restaurants – who now only serve takeout and delivery customers – Cuomo responded to complaints from the public and took full responsibility for the negative impact of the closures.

“If you are upset by what we have done, be upset at me. The county executive did not do this, the village mayor did not do this, the city mayor did not make these decisions, I made these decisions.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!