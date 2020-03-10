 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US bringing missile defense systems to Iraq in bid to protect troops against 'potential Iranian attack' – CENTCOM

10 Mar, 2020 16:12
FILE PHOTO A Patriot missile launcher system © AFP / BULENT KILIC
Pulling out the ‘Iran threat’ card, Washington has announced it is in the process of installing “air defense systems” and “ballistic missile defense systems [in] Iraq,” the head of the US Central Command has said.

US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie revealed his country’s latest military maneuver in the Middle East during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

We are also in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems, into Iraq in particular, to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack.

It’s unclear whether Baghdad has granted the US permission, having threatened to kick out all foreign troops after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani — one of Iran's most influential military leaders — in a US drone strike on Iraqi soil on January 3 this year.

Tehran retaliated by launching two volleys of ballistic missiles on January 8, targeting two facilities in Iraq where US troops were based.

The attack resulted in no casualties on the US side, although over 100 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon. Analysts alleged that the precision strikes were not designed to inflict any fatalities, rather to show the capabilities of Iran’s military.

