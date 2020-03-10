US bringing missile defense systems to Iraq in bid to protect troops against 'potential Iranian attack' – CENTCOM

Pulling out the ‘Iran threat’ card, Washington has announced it is in the process of installing “air defense systems” and “ballistic missile defense systems [in] Iraq,” the head of the US Central Command has said.

US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie revealed his country’s latest military maneuver in the Middle East during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Tuesday.

We are also in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems, into Iraq in particular, to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack.

It’s unclear whether Baghdad has granted the US permission, having threatened to kick out all foreign troops after the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani — one of Iran's most influential military leaders — in a US drone strike on Iraqi soil on January 3 this year.

Also on rt.com Sanctions, assassinations, threats by US... Who’s surprised by hardliners winning Iran’s elections?

Tehran retaliated by launching two volleys of ballistic missiles on January 8, targeting two facilities in Iraq where US troops were based.

The attack resulted in no casualties on the US side, although over 100 service members were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries, according to the Pentagon. Analysts alleged that the precision strikes were not designed to inflict any fatalities, rather to show the capabilities of Iran’s military.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW