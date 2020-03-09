 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Now it’s US’ turn: Dow drops 7% at open after day of markets falling worldwide

9 Mar, 2020 13:39
Get short URL
Now it’s US’ turn: Dow drops 7% at open after day of markets falling worldwide
FILE PHOTO. A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. ©REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
The US markets are following their Asian and European counterparts into a deep plunge. Shares of oil producers have dropped by double digits after opening amid a 30 percent fall in crude price.

Dow Jones slid by almost 1,900 points, or 7.29 percent, prompting a 15 minute pause in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock prices of Exxon Mobil and Chevron dropped by over 14 percent.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunged by over 7 percent on Monday too.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies