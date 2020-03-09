Now it’s US’ turn: Dow drops 7% at open after day of markets falling worldwide
9 Mar, 2020 13:39
The US markets are following their Asian and European counterparts into a deep plunge. Shares of oil producers have dropped by double digits after opening amid a 30 percent fall in crude price.
Dow Jones slid by almost 1,900 points, or 7.29 percent, prompting a 15 minute pause in trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock prices of Exxon Mobil and Chevron dropped by over 14 percent.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq plunged by over 7 percent on Monday too.
