Two-man ‘bloodbath’: Bernie calls out ‘billionaires buying elections’ as Biden attacks his ‘increasingly negative’ bros

Joe Biden warned supporters about “Bernie brothers” running an “increasingly negative campaign” and that a “bloodbath” between the two candidates, as Tulsi gets lost in the shuffle, will only help re-elect Donald Trump.

The fight between Biden and Sanders for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination is intensifying as the two candidates campaign in the midwest this weekend ahead of primary votes in states like Michigan and Missouri in the coming days.

Speaking to donors in Bethesda, Maryland, Biden seemed to call for a positive battle between him and Sanders, but he also managed to get in some digs on the Vermont senator and his supporters.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of suggestions on how to respond to what I suspect will be an increasingly negative campaign that the Bernie brothers will run,” the former vice president said. “But we can’t tear this party apart and re-elect Trump.”

What we can’t let happen is let this primary become a negative bloodbath

Following his victory in South Carolina, Biden has become the frontrunner for mainstream Democrats, with former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropping out of the race and endorsing him. Biden seemed to suggest at a campaign rally in Missouri that an endorsement from Senator Kamala Harris is also happening, though she has made no official announcement.

Also on rt.com Bernie or Biden – doesn’t matter. Trump’s election wasn’t a glitch & the trends say he’ll beat the Dems again

Despite multiple primary victories and nearly as many delegates as Biden, Sanders continues to face an uphill battle with more centric-minded Democrats. Elizabeth Warren, who also recently dropped out of the race, even called out Sanders’ supporters this week for “organized nastiness” against her and others.

Sanders has meanwhile been leaning into his underdog status and lashing out at Biden for his “billionaire backers.”

The American people are disgusted with billionaires buying elections.

“We believe in democracy, one person one vote, not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars," Sanders told supporters at a rally in Michigan on Saturday. “I just don't think that Joe Biden can generate enthusiasm when you got 60 billionaires contributing to his campaign.”

Also on rt.com ‘White, male & 70+ years old’? DNC scorched for shifting debate rules AGAIN, after Tulsi Gabbard meets previous threshold

If you like this story, share it with a friend!