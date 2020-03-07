 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Just in time for St. Patrick's Day!’ Trump appoints Mark Meadows new chief of staff, ‘banishes’ Mulvaney to Northern Ireland

7 Mar, 2020 01:40
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump gestures back at Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) during an event at the White House in Washington, DC. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
President Trump has selected North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows to be the new White House chief of staff, making the former acting chief, Mick Mulvaney, the special envoy to Northern Ireland.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump said in a tweet on Friday night announcing the move.

A staunch ally to the president, Meadows previously confirmed it was his last term, but with the sudden appointment at the White House it’s unclear who will fill his roles in the house, where he sits on a number of congressional committees.

Though Mulvaney has also been close to Trump, in October – during impeachment proceedings launched by Democrats over alleged misconduct in the president’s dealings with Ukraine – the former acting chief suggested the president had engaged in a ‘quid pro quo’ with his Ukrainian counterpart in order to harm a political rival, Joe Biden. He later denied making the accusation, but the incident may point to a souring relationship between Mulvaney and the commander in chief.

The White House shakeup was met with polarized reactions online, with many deeming Mulvaney’s reappointment to Northern Ireland as tantamount to political exile.

Meadows was congratulated by some netizens for the new appointment, though it was up for debate exactly what for, some suggesting he would be the next “fall guy” – given that the president has already gone through three chiefs of staff.

