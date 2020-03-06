Did Nazi that coming: Bernie bros irate as far-right flag flown during Sanders rally (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was speaking at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, when a man unfurled a Nazi flag above stage right. Later in the event, two others attempted to unfurl pro-Trump flags.

The Nazi flag was ripped away almost immediately by irate Sanders supporters at the event in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Thursday evening. Eyewitness footage shows the crowd reacting quickly and forcibly to the appalling act. Were he to be elected, Sanders would become the first Jewish president of the United States.

Someone was waving a nazi flag at the Phoenix Bernie rally pic.twitter.com/aAiqLhttZc — orlando (@heavencapsule) March 6, 2020 A man brought a literal Nazi flag to the rally of a Jewish Socialist candidate for PresidentHe was escorted out by security forcespic.twitter.com/KOLhyJJFxZ — Siddak Ahuja (@SiddakAhuja) March 6, 2020

The white man in a white t-shirt who was responsible for the incident was unceremoniously kicked out of the event and he was recorded racially abusing Bernie supporters outside the arena a short time later.

WARNING: awful, derogatory language. ⚠️ Man just Kicked out of #BernieSanders rally. The guy in white shirt got into it with Bernie supporter, calls him N-word. Unclear what led to this. @SenSanders#Arizona#BernieForPresident#BernieRallypic.twitter.com/xr8Fe5Lqzd — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 6, 2020

The stunt was made particularly egregious by the fact that the Vermont senator lost relatives in the Holocaust. Sanders did not notice the flag during the event, but was informed afterwards, and was reportedly “disturbed by it,” according to campaign spokesman Mike Casca.

Nazi flag dropped at a @BernieSanders rally. The day a campaign video dropped about the Jewish values he holds and shares with his Jewish supporters.I don't have any more words for you at the moment. pic.twitter.com/LeqNtgz57O — Ben 🔥 (@organizetheppl) March 6, 2020

To add insult to injury, later in the rally, several people attempted to unfurl pro-Trump flags but were thwarted by police and security, clearly on high alert after the Nazi flag incident.

First they dropped a Nazi flag during Bernie’s rally in Arizona, later on during the event you had Trump supporters drop two Trump flags... they accomplished nothing though, the energy stayed high and focused on the positive message that Bernie was speaking on #Bernie2020pic.twitter.com/weld7DYD4e — its me (@Suicide_Skwad) March 6, 2020 Missed the swastika but did catch the trump banner raised alongside it at the bernie rally. This is what he has normalized pic.twitter.com/lWfLvc3CGX — olivia “old ham” oldham (@OldhamOlivia) March 6, 2020

Sanders appeared to be the favorite to win the Democratic nomination mere days ago, but is now facing more of an uphill battle following major wins for rival and former vice president Joe Biden, who surpassed him in total number of delegates. The Arizona primary will take place in nine days.

Neither Joe Biden nor Bernie Sanders have yet requested Secret Service protection while on the campaign trail. It is automatically assigned 120 days before the general election, but candidates must request earlier access from the Department of Homeland Security, as Donald Trump reportedly did in 2015.

