‘NEARLY 17 people tested’? Missouri governor’s ‘specific’ coronavirus stats go viral

The latest coronavirus update from Missouri Governor Mike Parson has left many netizens baffled – stating that “nearly 17” people had been tested in the state – prompting some to brainstorm the meaning of the “specific” figure.

Informing Twitter of the status of the deadly COVID-19 illness in Missouri on Thursday evening, Parson’s post was perhaps not as clear as he first thought, with dozens weighing in to ask what “nearly 17” could possibly mean.

How do you count to 'nearly 17'? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 5, 2020

What does “nearly 17 people” mean? Like, 15 people and some hobbits or what? https://t.co/9te0eMHfsm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 5, 2020

"nearly" and "specific" seem to be dueling there — Peter W. Singer (@peterwsinger) March 5, 2020

Maybe 16 and a dog 🤷🏾‍♂️ — matte Os (@Matte_Os) March 6, 2020

Missouri residents may want to be on the lookout for a feral escapee, or even a zombie browsing Costco’s stock of bottled water before it runs dry, one user suggested. Hopefully he has health insurance – unlike the 27.5 million Americans currently living without it.

Nearly 17 people were tested. Nearly. They tried to get # 17 but he escaped? Turned feral? Zombie? Ran off to Costco to buy more bottled water?#COVID19USpic.twitter.com/1QlG9sMgcm — Laura McLain (@LauraK9doc) March 6, 2020

The nearly 17 th person getting tested for Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/wWlMapztyy — Is This Your 2020?? (@I_said_Uhh) March 6, 2020

Nearly 17 people tested for Coronavirus in Missouri.Nearly 17? I am guessing the 17th one didn’t have health insurance #MedicareForAllpic.twitter.com/U8dTSrpUzP — BERNSERK‼️ (@srslyberserk) March 6, 2020

One expert grammarian later weighed in to dispel the mystery, suggesting a possible correction for the statement.

17 people have nearly been tested is probably more correct. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) March 5, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!