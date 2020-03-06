 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘NEARLY 17 people tested’? Missouri governor’s ‘specific’ coronavirus stats go viral

6 Mar, 2020 02:10
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Edgar Su
The latest coronavirus update from Missouri Governor Mike Parson has left many netizens baffled – stating that “nearly 17” people had been tested in the state – prompting some to brainstorm the meaning of the “specific” figure.

Informing Twitter of the status of the deadly COVID-19 illness in Missouri on Thursday evening, Parson’s post was perhaps not as clear as he first thought, with dozens weighing in to ask what “nearly 17” could possibly mean.

Missouri residents may want to be on the lookout for a feral escapee, or even a zombie browsing Costco’s stock of bottled water before it runs dry, one user suggested. Hopefully he has health insurance – unlike the 27.5 million Americans currently living without it.

One expert grammarian later weighed in to dispel the mystery, suggesting a possible correction for the statement.

