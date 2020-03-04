American what?! Bloomberg beats Tulsi Gabbard in her birthplace Samoa & bags first delegates... at roughly $100mn per head

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Democrat Super Tuesday: Polls closed in Texas, Colorado and Minnesota
4 Mar, 2020 02:46
FILE PHOTO: A view of American Samoa's Ofu Beach on Ofu Island. ©  Wikipedia / US National Park Service
After dumping a cool $500 million into the race, billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg has scored his first primary win in American Samoa, beating out native Tulsi Gabbard and driving many netizens to dig out a map to find it.

With all results in, Bloomberg finished with 49 percent in the territory on Tuesday night, while Gabbard took second at 29 percent. Having passed the 15 point threshold, both candidates qualified for delegates – the only ones to do so in American Samoa – with Bloomberg earning four and Gabbard one. A final delegate there has yet to be awarded.

Apparently seeing a poor return on his half-billion-dollar investment after earning only a tiny fraction of the Super Tuesday delegates up for grabs, Bloomberg is now reportedly planning to “reassess” his campaign, despite the lonely win.

For Gabbard, a native of the small island, anything but a first place victory came as a shock to some netizens, many suggesting Bloomberg had leveraged his billions to buy up votes in the (apparently) little-known territory.

