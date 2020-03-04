American what?! Bloomberg beats Tulsi Gabbard in her birthplace Samoa & bags first delegates... at roughly $100mn per head

After dumping a cool $500 million into the race, billionaire media mogul Michael Bloomberg has scored his first primary win in American Samoa, beating out native Tulsi Gabbard and driving many netizens to dig out a map to find it.

With all results in, Bloomberg finished with 49 percent in the territory on Tuesday night, while Gabbard took second at 29 percent. Having passed the 15 point threshold, both candidates qualified for delegates – the only ones to do so in American Samoa – with Bloomberg earning four and Gabbard one. A final delegate there has yet to be awarded.

American Samoa Results (100% Reporting)Bloomberg: 49%Gabbard: 29%Sanders: 10%Biden: 8%Warren: 1%#SuperTuesday — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) March 4, 2020

Apparently seeing a poor return on his half-billion-dollar investment after earning only a tiny fraction of the Super Tuesday delegates up for grabs, Bloomberg is now reportedly planning to “reassess” his campaign, despite the lonely win.

For Gabbard, a native of the small island, anything but a first place victory came as a shock to some netizens, many suggesting Bloomberg had leveraged his billions to buy up votes in the (apparently) little-known territory.

American Samoa on a different plane of the multiverse? wtf is going on over there pic.twitter.com/Ln5Beouvtx — Tyler🌹Gregory (@1whotiles) March 4, 2020

How on earth does Bloomberg won American Samoa where Gabbard was born there??? Interesting#SuperTuesday — CL (@Clint28_) March 4, 2020

BREAKING: Bloomberg buys I mean wins the American Samoa caucus. — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 4, 2020

Coincidentally, every resident of American Samoa woke up this morning with $1000 under their pillow. #SuperTuesdayhttps://t.co/pjaElRsAfT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 4, 2020

Holy crap I called this years ago 😂 pic.twitter.com/gQB5X6SgWm — Many, many french fries 🍟 (@ManyFrenchFries) March 4, 2020

First we're going to go to American Samoa then to the Northern Mariana Islands then to Guam...yahhh (no exclamation point). https://t.co/o6spFsQrOe — Dan Proft (@DanProft) March 4, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!