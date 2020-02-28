 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US stocks continue downward spiral as virus fears shock markets in WORST WEEK since 2008 meltdown

28 Feb, 2020 21:34
Get short URL
US stocks continue downward spiral as virus fears shock markets in WORST WEEK since 2008 meltdown
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange © REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
All three major US market indices continued their free-fall amid growing panic over the COVID-19 outbreak, each seeing their worst week since the global financial crisis in 2008.

The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped more than 350 points after trading closed on Friday, falling by over 1.3 percent and capping off a week of dramatic decline which saw the Dow plummet more than 3,500 points. The S&P 500, meanwhile, shed nearly 25 points, added to a precipitous drop of some 300 points throughout the week – losing 11.5 percent. While the Nasdaq ended Friday up by less than a point, the index fell by 10.5 percent this week.

Though Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that economic fundamentals “remain strong” in the US despite the rapid drop in stocks, he said the Fed would closely monitor developments and would “use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”

Also on rt.com Stock markets on edge amid fears of coronavirus turning into global pandemic

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed, demanded earlier this week that the central bank push down interest rates further to stimulate growth, but acknowledged the COVID-19 outbreak would likely prevent the US economy from hitting his three-percent growth target set for this year.

With markets taking a beating all week, netizens have launched a #StockMarketCrash2020 hashtag to mark the occasion – some pouncing on the numbers and taking an opportunity to bash the Trump administration, blaming him for single-handedly triggering the collapse.

Supporters of the president also soon weighed in, insisting Trump’s policies have only bolstered the economy and that markets would quickly bounce back after the virus panic wanes.

Since the outbreak began in China last December, the illness has spread to more than 84,000 people worldwide, killing just shy of 2,900.

With new flare-ups in South Korea, Iran and Italy in recent days, fear of the virus has tanked markets well beyond the US, with stocks taking major hits across Asia and Europe as well.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies