 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Large blaze erupts near a Paris train station (PHOTO, VIDEO)
HomeUSA News

Trump fans lose it with Garth Brooks for ‘supporting Bernie Sanders’ in NFL jersey mix-up

28 Feb, 2020 16:39
Get short URL
Trump fans lose it with Garth Brooks for ‘supporting Bernie Sanders’ in NFL jersey mix-up
Garth Brooks at 53rd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, TN ©  REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Country music star Garth Brooks took heat from his conservative fans after seemingly endorsing Bernie Sanders for president… when he was actually just wearing a sports jersey of an NFL Hall of Famer with the same name.

Some fans were left with the mistaken impression that Brooks was openly backing the socialist Vermont senator in the middle of the Democratic primaries by sporting the jersey at a concert.

“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do? Why why why does it have to involve politics!” one Instagram commenter wrote. “Thought you were different.”

The jersey doesn’t reference the Vermont senator at all, but rather Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, an NFL Hall of Famer. Brooks was wearing the jersey while performing in – appropriately – Detroit.

That didn’t stop the hate from pouring in, with seemingly none of the angry commenters bothering to ask why the sports garb would have Bernie Sanders’ name on it, or why it would bear the number 20.

“Lost some respect [for Brooks with] that jersey,” one commenter said, while another added: “Weird that a millionaire would like a socialist. Hey Garth, are you going to distribute your millions?”

Some Bernie Sanders fans even jumped in to praise the country singer. “Love the Sanders jersey! Feel the Bern!” a Twitter user posted.

The political mixup of both conservatives and Sanders fans has many now simply shaking their heads and laughing.

“Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying,” one Twitter user wrote, adding a collection of some of the more colorful comments denouncing Brooks.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be the internet if people didn’t start photoshopping Bernie Sanders’ face onto the body of Barry Sanders while playing in the NFL.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies