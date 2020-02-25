‘Cringeworthy’ Biden attack ad ahead of South Carolina vote says Sanders didn’t back Obama’s 2012 run, Twitter collectively groans

Hoping to sink Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders ahead of the South Carolina primary, a new ad from former VP Joe Biden accused the Vermont senator of a plot to run against Obama in 2012 – but netizens had trouble buying it.

Taking Sanders to task for “seriously thinking about” a 2012 primary run against the former POTUS – but never acting on it – Biden’s latest attack ad warns the socialist stalwart “can’t be trusted” to build on Barack Obama’s legacy. Critics soon came out in droves, however, many insisting that Obama’s record is nothing to run on, containing a long list of policies that are anathema to 2020’s Democratic voters.

"When it comes to building on Pres. Obama's legacy, Bernie Sanders just can't be trusted." And thank goodness for that! Obama bailed out banks instead of people, brought more wars, had a kill list, ok'd fracking, stomped Occupy, TPP promoter, and more. #bernie2020 — Karen Hancock (@eastbaygreenblc) February 24, 2020

He’s currently running ads about Sanders attempt to primary Obama in 2012. He left out the part that Obama/Biden tried to cut my grandma’s social security. SSI makes up 90% of single/widowed black women’s income. — Misfit Squeaky Minority🌹 (@AdaNChu1) February 25, 2020

Thank you for informing me that Bernie lead the charge to stop Obama from cutting social security while you supported him. — JB the #breadtruth🍞📈 soyboy (@JustHavingATime) February 24, 2020

Though Biden is currently out-polling Sanders in South Carolina, his status as frontrunner has steadily diminished in recent weeks, performing poorly in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada as Sanders surges to the front of the pack. The two candidates will now compete for the top spot in the South Carolina primary later this week – as well as the state’s all-important African American demographic – in what is expected to be a tight race.

Also on rt.com Shots fired: Joe Biden was a ‘good’ VP because he excelled at ‘kissing Obama’s a**’, Trump jokes

With Biden apparently looking to ride Obama’s coattails all the way to the nomination, some netizens responded to the new ad asking when the candidate would make an argument for why he – not Obama – deserved to be elected.

It’s really not a valid argument as to why YOU should be POTUS. #RideObamaCoatTails — Diane Farnworth (@DianeFarnworth) February 24, 2020

I don't support Bernie but wow, this is cringeworthy — Yang and Tulsi forever 🧢🌺 (@catchy_nametag) February 24, 2020

Despite attacking Sanders for allegedly planning to oppose Obama’s 2012 presidential run – which never came to fruition even in Biden’s retelling – critics were quick to note that Biden actually did run against his beloved former boss in 2008 before dropping out and endorsing him.

Not to be 100% correct or anything, but you ran against Obama in 2008. — minusbaby 🚬 GDC 2020 (@minusbaby) February 24, 2020

You ran against him in 2008!You only stood beside him after your campaign imploded. pic.twitter.com/djxnNv4yTO — Joe Me 4 #Bernie2020 🔥🌹 (@jomym) February 24, 2020

Others pointed out that Obama, meanwhile, has yet to return the favor in the current race, failing to endorse Biden or any other candidate.

Kind of weird Obama didn’t endorse you. pic.twitter.com/ujKzCdoBmI — Rwalker⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@conserv_chicky) February 24, 2020

If I were you I would never even mention Obama🤦🏻‍♂️. 8 years we will never get back 😩Not to mention he has chosen NOT to even endorse you... wonder why🤔 — Mark (@Mark40480915) February 24, 2020

Some also called the factual basis for the entire attack ad into question. While a recent story in the Atlantic reported that Senator Harry Reid – then the Senate majority leader – had to convince Sanders to abandon his supposed 2012 presidential run, Reid has since responded to the report directly, suggesting none of it happened.

Biden campaign pushing a story already debunked by the original journalist. pic.twitter.com/gy0SjLtxNL — High Marx🌹 (@saddamshaikh1) February 24, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!