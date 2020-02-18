 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Oligarch v oligarch’ in 2020? Democrats could rob Bernie & nominate Bloomberg in Wall Street win-win – Lee Camp

18 Feb, 2020 10:31
(L) U.S. President Donald Trump © REUTERS/Leah Millis; (R) Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg © REUTERS/Doug Strickland
Bernie Sanders is on course to triumph in the Democratic primaries, but backdoor deals could result in Michael Bloomberg being the nominee, leaving Americans to choose between two Wall Street-backed billionaires, Lee Camp warns.

In his new video, the American comedian and Redacted Tonight host argues that the Democratic establishment will do everything in its power to prevent the Vermont senator from clinching the nomination.

In one possible scenario, Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, could be handed the nomination if non-Sanders delegates throw their support behind him, resulting in a lose-lose situation for working class Americans, Camp noted.

If it ends up being Bloomberg versus Donald Trump, then that means you’ve already lost. It’s oligarch versus oligarch. It’s billionaire New Yorker versus billionaire New Yorker. It’s Wall Street versus Wall Street. They win no matter what.

He stressed that securing Sanders’ nomination will be a “long fight, and we better get ready.”

